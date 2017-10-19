The Kwara state government has announced the death of Saidu Isa, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, described his death as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland. “My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking,” Mr. Ahmed said. Saidu was also the chairman of the Governing Council, Senate and Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU) before his death.