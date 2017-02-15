The Nigerian government and labour unions have reached a consensus to review the national minimum wage, NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba has announced. “I think there is a consensus on the fact that nobody has said that the minimum wage should not be reviewed," he said in an interview on Wednesday. “The palliative report is ready and it would be submitted before the end of the month. At the last palliative meeting, labour leaders had requested that they needed to look at the main report of the committee before submission," he said. “So, the technical committee will have to submit its report to Mr President and not to the Minister of Labour and Employment,‘’ he added. After the submission, the Presidency would then set up the tripartite committee that would involve the government, private and public sector, he said. Vanguard