Business Nigeria Foreign reserves fall by $1.26bn in four weeks – Naijabizcom

#1
Nigeria’s foreign reserves fell by $1.26bn from $41.76bn in October 2 to $40.5bn as of the end of October 30, according to figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday.

The reserves which had continued to shed in recent months dropped by $482.18m from N45.14bn as of July …

reserves.jpg

Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2pxklDx

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top