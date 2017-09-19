The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Tuesday said that 13 State governments were still owing primary and secondary school teachers various months of salary arrears and urged them to pay. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the Acting Secretary-General of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that previously, 19 States owed, but some states have paid except 13. According to him, the states owing are: 1. Ogun 2. Imo, 3. Oyo, 4. Abia, 5. Kogi, 6. Benue, 7. Zamfara, 8. Taraba, 9. Plateau, 10. Osun, 11. Benue and 12. Bayelsa states, among others. He added that Benue owes heavily as it was about the worst. Ike-Ene, explained that the union expected the affected states to use the window of the long vacation to pay these teachers, but only few states like Anambra and Akwa-Ibom states among others complied. He, therefore, lauded those states that ensured that the welfare of the teachers were paramount and also encouraged others to do same.