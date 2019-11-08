Nigeria lost $41.9 billion to crude oil and refined products theft between 2009 and 2019, a report obtained by Nairametrics from Nigeria Extractive Industries Initiative disclosed.
According to the policy brief of the agency, which was released on Wednesday, the nation lost $38.5 billion on crude theft alone, $1.56 billion on domestic crude and another $1.8 …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2WSBILn
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the policy brief of the agency, which was released on Wednesday, the nation lost $38.5 billion on crude theft alone, $1.56 billion on domestic crude and another $1.8 …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2WSBILn
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]