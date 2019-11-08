Business Nigeria loses $41.9 billion to crude oil theft in 10 years – Nairametrics

Nigeria lost $41.9 billion to crude oil and refined products theft between 2009 and 2019, a report obtained by Nairametrics from Nigeria Extractive Industries Initiative disclosed.

According to the policy brief of the agency, which was released on Wednesday, the nation lost $38.5 billion on crude theft alone, $1.56 billion on domestic crude and another $1.8 …

