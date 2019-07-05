advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Nigeria loses as ICPC, NBC bicker over N2.5b DSO project – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Nigeria is about to miss another chance to cheetah-pole-vault into the Age of Information; a new era where knowledge drives the economy.

This new era is hinged on digital dividends through shift towards digital broadcast, which allows consumers enjoy a wider …

icpc.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/329CkyE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top