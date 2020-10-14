✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Nigeria may shut down internet as #EndSARS protests continue | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
With Nigerians not backing down on protests for the reform of the police force and total disbandment of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad(SARS), there are speculations that the government might shut down the internet. Six days ago, a video of a fatal police shooting of a Nigerian man, sparked...
m.guardian.ng