The Nigerian Navy has announced that it has intercepted a boat carrying 80 bags of rice reportedly smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic via water ways. Elizabeth Ibrahim, Spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, said the operatives attached to its Forward Operation Base (FOB), Badagry, intercepted the bags of rice. “A wooden boat being used to ferry the bags of rice was also intercepted by naval operatives while on a patrol at the Iyana-Ipaahi water ways around the Badagry creeks. “The Commanding Officer, FOB Badagry, Capt. Abdulhakeem Ojebode, who handed over the seized bags of rice to the personnel of the Nigerian Customs, said the suspects of the boat fled on sighting the naval operatives,” she said. “This operation goes in line with the roles of the Navy to protect the territorial waters of Nigeria. “The operation also goes in line in supporting the Nigerian Customs in its duty of ensuring that smugglers don’t use our waterways to bring items adjudged contraband into Nigeria,” Mr. Ojebode said. NAN