Politics Nigeria needs over N2.5tr yearly for quality education, says Babalakin – Guardian Nigeria

#1
Pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) has said Nigeria needs over N2.5trillion yearly to provide quality education at all levels.

Babalakin spoke at the weekend during a Fund Raising Dinner organised by the Alumni of the College of …



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2BcFXIb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top