Video Nigeria News Today - 2023: El-Rufai using dethroned Emir Sanusi to push presidential ambition – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri

#1


Today's News Highlights Include:

Black Sunday in Lagos: Many dead, 70 buildings destroyed in explosion – P.M. Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/03/15/black-sunday-in-lagos-many-dead-70-buildings-destroyed-in-explosion-photos/
Ighalo To Take Massive 50 Percent Paycut To Make Manutd Move Permanent – Information Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.informationng.com/2020/03/ighalo-to-take-massive-50-percent-paycut-to-make-manutd-move-permanent.html
APC Crisis: Plotters Attacking Oshiomhole Afflicted With 2023 Virus, Says Tinubu - Channels TV Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.channelstv.com/2020/03/15/apc-crisis-plotters-attacking-oshiomhole-afflicted-with-2023-virus-says-tinubu/
2023: El-Rufai using dethroned Emir Sanusi to push presidential ambition – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri - Daily Post Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://dailypost.ng/2020/03/15/2023-el-rufai-using-dethroned-emir-to-push-presidential-ambition-jonathans-ex-aide-omokri/
J Video Nigeria News Today - Stop talking before they come for you – Shehu Sani warns Sultan of Sokoto Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
J Video Nigeria News Today - Sultan’s bombshell: Hunger virus killing Nigerians more than Coronavirus - Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
J Video Nigeria News Today - El-Rufai visits Sanusi in Awe Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
J Video Nigeria News Today - My father is a master chess player in politics and not your mate - Ganduje's daughter, Fatima on Sanusi's dethronement Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
J Video Nigeria News Today - Sanusi dethroned on orders of President Buhari - Kwankwaso Nigeria News Headline Videos 0
