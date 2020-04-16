Video Nigeria News Today - Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Fitr with family at Aso Rock

PHOTOS: Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Fitr with family at Aso Rock -The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-buhari-celebrates-eid-el-fitr-with-family-at-aso-rock
Money is meant to be spent - Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa reacts to allegations of fraud against him (videos) - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/money-is-meant-to-be-spent-lagos-speaker-mudashiru-obasa-reacts-to-allegations-of-fraud-against-him-videos.html
Despite El-Rufai’s warning, Kaduna health workers begin strike amid a pandemic - Pulse - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.pulse.ng/news/local/despite-el-rufais-warning-kaduna-health-workers-begin-strike-amid-a-pandemic/4vlb47k
I had dirts on Jude Okoye, but I didn't fight him because I didn't think it was necessary - Cynthia Morgan talks about losing everything to the.... - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/i-had-dirts-on-jude-okoye-but-i-didnt-fight-him-because-i-didnt-think-it-was-necessary-cynthia-morgan-talks-about-losing-everything-to-the-music-executive-video-2.html
PHOTOS: Despite high COVID-19 cases in Kano, Eid prayers hold without social distancing - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-despite-high-covid-19-cases-in-kano-eid-prayers-hold-without-social-distancing
