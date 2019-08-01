Today's News Highlights Include
Davido’s dad expecting a baby with girlfriend – Kemi Olunloyo – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke is expecting a baby with his 20-year-old girlfriend really soon in the United States. Kemi Olunloyo broke the news on her social media page, congratulating Davido whose fiancée, Chioma just had a baby boy..... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/361qyrY Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Nigerians call for justice for Jemima after her brother narrated the sad story of how she passed away – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Legit.ng had earlier reported that a man identified as Othniel Anselm shared the story of how his sister, Jemima, and her friend, Jennifer, passed away. The man had shared the story in a thread on Twitter.... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/33XTqiY Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
I cannot celebrate the birth of a man who presided over theÂ slaughter of 3 million Biafran civilians – FFK to Yakubu Gowon – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon celebrated his 85th birthday a few days ago and he was largely hailed and celebrated as a 'hero'. Femi Fani-Kayode has however explained why he cannot celebrate Gowon or describe him as a hero.... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Alleged Fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-INEC boss, Maurice Iwu - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Maurice Iwu on Thursday, re-appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos, in answer to a N1.2 billion fraud allegations. Iwu is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Why I sacked Oshiomhole’s local govt Chairman – Gov. Obaseki – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved the removal of Mr. Yakubu Musa, erstwhile chairman of Etsako West Local Government over his alleged involvement in a N46m fraud in the council..... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Pfo6ba Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Prediction on Nigeria’s break-up may be fulfilled–Jega - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Wednesday warned that if preventive measures were not taken, the prediction on the disintegration of Nigeria will come to pass. Jega gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja in a keynote address he...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 425.5 KB Views: 1