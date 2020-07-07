Video Nigeria News Today | Ganduje emerges ‘Best Performing Gov’ in fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria | Latest PoliticalUpdate

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Ganduje emerges ‘Best Performing Gov’ in fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria - TVC News
  • Security operatives disrupt #RevolutionNow protest, arrest 60 in Abuja - The Cable
  • RevolutionNow: Security Officials Shave Off Protester's Hair With Broken Bottles - Sahara Reporters
  • Governor Wike: NDDC spent N10 billion to fight me during 2019 election – TODAY News
  • Edo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, Idiaye - Punch Newspaper
Ganduje emerges 'Best Performing Gov' in fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria - TVC News

Security operatives disrupt #RevolutionNow protest, arrest 60 in Abuja - The Cable

RevolutionNow: Security Officials Shave Off Protester's Hair With Broken Bottles - Sahara Reporters

Governor Wike: NDDC spent N10 billion to fight me during 2019 election – TODAY News

Edo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker, Idiaye - Punch Newspaper

