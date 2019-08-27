JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Nigeria, not the first to regulate online TV, radio operation – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The news of Federal Government’s plan to license online TV and radio stations last Friday has generated mixed feeling among Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had stated …

ali.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31Zzn2y

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top