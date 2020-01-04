Metro Nigeria Now The Highest Producer Of Rice In Africa: Bashir Ahmad – Information Nigeria

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New media took to his twitter page to report that Nigeria has become the largest producer in Africa.

According to the report, Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa....

bashir.JPG

