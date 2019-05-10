Metro Nigeria plunged into darkness as national grid collapses again – Premium Times

#1
Nigerians are groaning again in darkness after the national electricity grid suffered a major failure on Wednesday, seizing power supply to homes amidst scorching weather conditions.

The collapse has seen Nigeria’s electricity output dwindle to a meagre 230 megawatts or less for a population exceeding 180 …



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2Ve21t9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top