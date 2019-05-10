Nigerians are groaning again in darkness after the national electricity grid suffered a major failure on Wednesday, seizing power supply to homes amidst scorching weather conditions.
The collapse has seen Nigeria’s electricity output dwindle to a meagre 230 megawatts or less for a population exceeding 180 …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2Ve21t9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The collapse has seen Nigeria’s electricity output dwindle to a meagre 230 megawatts or less for a population exceeding 180 …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2Ve21t9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]