World Nigeria: Senate Rejects Bill Seeking To Allow Persons Of African Origin To Acquire Nigerian Citizenship - Citizenshiprightsafrica

#1
(Abuja) Lawmakers in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday vehemently rejected a bill seeking to amend the Constitution to allow persons of African origin acquire Nigerian citizenship .

The bill sponsored by Senator Ben Murray-Bruce aims at re-integrating and developing the African region. Lawmakers, who …



Read more via Citizenship – http://bit.ly/2Wdwp80

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top