Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [07 January, 2017]

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, January 07, 2017

    PUNCH:
    • Police arrest, fly journalist to Abuja over Facebook post

    • Yoruba elders move to reconcile ex-president, monarch

    • N23bn Diezani bribe: INEC sets up panel on EFCC report

    • Magu'll go if AGF's report indicts him, says Ndume

    • FG to borrow N430bn via bonds in Q1

    • Carpenters, others to benefit from BOI's N4.14bn loan

    • FG begins Yola inland cargo port construction

    • Rape: CDHR, woman sue NAF for N500m damages

    • Rescued Chibok girl reunites with parents

    • Workers picket National Library in Minna over pay

    • Aisha Buhari denies fleeing Nigerian Commission in UK

    • 15 killed in Imo auto crash

    • Kaduna killings: Onaiyekan faults CAN over call for prayers

    • Oyo govt awards N10bn road contract

    • Probe: Bauchi asks Yuguda, to account for N213bn

    • Obasanjo, others asked me to withdraw case against Oluwo – Monarch

    • Police nab 62-year-old, others, for kidnapping, robbery in Bauchi

    • Police arraign unemployed man for stealing groundnut oil


      THE NATION:

    • Rivers rerun: Six Wike’s police aides dismissed

    • Fayose in fresh trouble for alleged diversion of N8.877bn Paris Club refund

    • Southern Kaduna killings: Normalcy returns as Army disarms herdsmen, natives

    • Babalakin chairs new team to renegotiate FG, ASUU agreement

    • Payment of N5, 000 stipend, sign of Buhari’s commitment to people’s welfare, says Asiwaju Tinubu

    • Controversy as N350m Ibori hospital rots away in Delta

    • N388.3bn refunds: Rivers, Delta, Katsina, Lagos top list of gainers

    • Rivers Governor demands reinstatement of dismissed cops

    • Buhari’s wife denies abusing privileges in Nigerian High Commission in London

    • Fire destroys N30m worth of goods in Alaba market

    • A/Ibom NLC rejects Gov. Emmanuel New Year gift

    • We’re turning Osun to model of civilised administration in Nigeria— Aregbesola

    • African girls deserve more from football federations -Oshoala

    • MAHREZ BOASTS: I want to help Algeria win Nations Cup

    • TIANJIN TEDA MOVE: Mikel bids Chelsea goodbye

    • Ighalo not aware of Shanghai Shenhua offer

      VANGUARD:

    • Diezani to forfeit $153m to FG, court orders

    • At last, work begins on 2nd Niger Bridge

    • The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh’s fate in Ghana today

    • Southern Kaduna Massacre: How My I04-Yr-Old Dad, 8 Relations Were Killed In 1hr- Survivor

    • We were paid only three and half months salary in 2016—LAUTECH Doctors

    • Gunmen Behead 1, 2 Injured, Missing In Delta

    • Crises In Nimbo Over Kidnap Of Vigilante Group Boss

    • Rivers Re-Run: Police Dismiss Wike’s Security Escorts Over Alleged Misconduct

    • Oshoala Demands Better Treatment For Female Players

    • No Increase In Tariffs For Food Items, Luxury Goods – FG

    • I feed my children despite living at Aso Villa, Aisha Buhari cries out

    • Rep Bye Election : Oshiomhole Junior Posters Flood Etsako, Benin

    • Urhobo are now one – Omene, PG, UPU

    • I’m Still Godfather Of All Ajegunle Musicians — Daddy Fresh Boasts
     

