Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Saturday, January 07, 2017 PUNCH: Police arrest, fly journalist to Abuja over Facebook post Yoruba elders move to reconcile ex-president, monarch N23bn Diezani bribe: INEC sets up panel on EFCC report Magu'll go if AGF's report indicts him, says Ndume FG to borrow N430bn via bonds in Q1 Carpenters, others to benefit from BOI's N4.14bn loan FG begins Yola inland cargo port construction Rape: CDHR, woman sue NAF for N500m damages Rescued Chibok girl reunites with parents Workers picket National Library in Minna over pay Aisha Buhari denies fleeing Nigerian Commission in UK 15 killed in Imo auto crash Kaduna killings: Onaiyekan faults CAN over call for prayers Oyo govt awards N10bn road contract Probe: Bauchi asks Yuguda, to account for N213bn Obasanjo, others asked me to withdraw case against Oluwo – Monarch Police nab 62-year-old, others, for kidnapping, robbery in Bauchi Police arraign unemployed man for stealing groundnut oil THE NATION: Rivers rerun: Six Wike’s police aides dismissed Fayose in fresh trouble for alleged diversion of N8.877bn Paris Club refund Southern Kaduna killings: Normalcy returns as Army disarms herdsmen, natives Babalakin chairs new team to renegotiate FG, ASUU agreement Payment of N5, 000 stipend, sign of Buhari’s commitment to people’s welfare, says Asiwaju Tinubu Controversy as N350m Ibori hospital rots away in Delta N388.3bn refunds: Rivers, Delta, Katsina, Lagos top list of gainers Rivers Governor demands reinstatement of dismissed cops Buhari’s wife denies abusing privileges in Nigerian High Commission in London Fire destroys N30m worth of goods in Alaba market A/Ibom NLC rejects Gov. Emmanuel New Year gift We’re turning Osun to model of civilised administration in Nigeria— Aregbesola African girls deserve more from football federations -Oshoala MAHREZ BOASTS: I want to help Algeria win Nations Cup TIANJIN TEDA MOVE: Mikel bids Chelsea goodbye Ighalo not aware of Shanghai Shenhua offer VANGUARD: Diezani to forfeit $153m to FG, court orders At last, work begins on 2nd Niger Bridge The Gambia: Buhari, African leaders decide Jammeh’s fate in Ghana today Southern Kaduna Massacre: How My I04-Yr-Old Dad, 8 Relations Were Killed In 1hr- Survivor We were paid only three and half months salary in 2016—LAUTECH Doctors Gunmen Behead 1, 2 Injured, Missing In Delta Crises In Nimbo Over Kidnap Of Vigilante Group Boss Rivers Re-Run: Police Dismiss Wike’s Security Escorts Over Alleged Misconduct Oshoala Demands Better Treatment For Female Players No Increase In Tariffs For Food Items, Luxury Goods – FG I feed my children despite living at Aso Villa, Aisha Buhari cries out Rep Bye Election : Oshiomhole Junior Posters Flood Etsako, Benin Urhobo are now one – Omene, PG, UPU I’m Still Godfather Of All Ajegunle Musicians — Daddy Fresh Boasts