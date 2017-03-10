Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [10 March, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Mar 10, 2017 at 7:15 AM. Views count: 107

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Friday, March 10, 2017.

    PUNCH:

    • Presidential election holds Feb 16, 2019, says INEC

    • Osinbajo meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister over political crisis

    • EFCC arraigns three for N100m DESOPADEC fraud

    • Smugglers flood Nigeria with harmful frozen fish –FG

    • Three soldiers die, troops rescue 469 B’Haram victims

    • We’ll stop pro-Buhari rally –IPOB

    • Vehicle duty: Senate threatens to remove Customs DG

    • Oil price hits three-month low as supply rises

    • CBN boosts forex supply by $170m

    • Xenophobic attacks: Falana writes Zuma, threatens legal action

    • Assailants slaughter Niger students, take victims’ blood

    • LASTMA officials, Lagos residents in free-for-all

    • Akeredolu freezes LGs accounts, stops appointees’ salaries

    • BREAKING: South Korea court dismisses president

    • Circumcision: Grandfather cuts off step-grandson’s penis in error

      THE NATION:

    • Buhari returns today

    • $1b loan: CBN, NCC launch rescue mission for Etisalat

    • Apo six: Two policemen to die over 2005 killings

    • PDP crisis tears Fayose, Dickson apart

    • Makarfi vows to flush Sheriff out of PDP

    • NECA hails Osinbajo for not signing Lottery Bill

    • Fashola denies frustrating Lagos

    • Sultan to govt: relax ban on rice, vehicles import through land borders

    • 37 air accident probe reports pending at AIB, says commissioner

    • Buhari, Obasanjo IBB, Mark, others mourn Adebayo

    • Ambode: we’ll deploy LASPOTECH drone for aerial surveillance

    • Navy dismisses seaman for alleged illegal drug possession

      VANGUARD:

    • Vehicle Import Duty: Senate Summons Customs C-G To Appear In Uniform

    • Julius Berger commences work on Abuja Airport runway

    • Calm returns to Ife as Aregbesola visits trouble spots

    • Edo Gov Tribunal: We were trained by APC, not INEC —Witnesses

    • Amaechi Pledges Support For Tunnel Technology

    • Okowa Assures On Sports Devt In Tertiary Institutions

    • Police Arrest Lady Armourer, 21 Other Suspects In C-River

    • Man In Court Over N1.7m Hotel Bill

    • Wike Assures Investors Of Land, Tax Relief

    • Apo 6: Sentencing 2 Policemen To Death Is Justice Delayed – MASSOB

    • Recruitment: Imo Youths Shut Down Anambra/Imo River Basin

    • Pdp Crisis: There Can Be No Meeting Point With Sheriff —Caretaker C’ttee

    • Ogbu Commends South East Govs On Boxing

     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Mar 10, 2017 at 7:15 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments