Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [19 August, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, August 19, 2017.

    Punch

    Adeboye visits ailing Buhari in London

    Osinbajo appoints new acting chairmen for NPC, CCB, ICPC

    #ResumeOrResign: Nigerians in UK hold all-night protest against Buhari

    We won’t go back to class until govt meets our demands–ASUU president, Prof. Ogunyemi

    Two ex-naval officers, one other arrested for car theft

    Community worries over whereabouts of youths arrested by soldiers

    Total trains 51 N’Delta youths against cultism, other vices

    65% of Chinese firms in Nigeria not documented –Report

    Five million Boko Haram victims need food in N/East – Red Cross

    Police warn Imo public against use of commercial motorcycle

    Police disperse protesting IPOB members in Port Harcourt

    MOSOP suspends three youths over alleged attack on president

    Anambra tricycle operators protest revenue agents’ alleged extortion

    Former Taraba gov, Suntai, goes home

    The Nation

    Buhari laughs off ‘Resume or Resign’ campaign

    Chibok girls ready for university,says FG

    ‘Unarmed robbers’: Our position on Obasanjo has not changed – Reps’ spokesman

    30tn revenue loss: Senate gives Dana, 12 other firms Monday to appear or face sanction

    Attack: EFCC to relocate office, overhauls security nationwide

    Police reject NBS’ most corrupt institution tag

    BoI allays fears over N11b loan

    Community leader, three others remanded for burying policeman alive in Lagos

    Three storey building collapses in Ilorin

    Commission of inquiry recommends 32 Obas for Ibadan

    Ibadan to have 32 obas as Olubadan remains paramount ruler

    500 Jigawa pilgrims stranded at airport

    ‘Illegal refinery’ found in Sokoto

    Chibok boy paralyzed by Boko Haram gets help

    Suspected Nigerian drug trafficker jumps to death in India

    Vanguard

    IPOB Withdraws Threat To Stop Anambra Election

    Nigeria, India trade volume hits $10bn

    REVEALED: Boko Haram Attacked Our School To Steal, Not To Abduct Us — Chibok Girls

    We Won’t Leave Nigeria For Anybody —Niger Delta Youths

    Quit order to Northerners, Yoruba: Militants can’t speak for N’Delta — Leaders, stakeholders

    N2.1 Billion: Freezing Of IRDC Accounts Opportunity For Fresh Start — Lori-Ogbebor

    Second-Hand Tyres Another Danger Killing Nigerians — Bukar

    Osun Governorship Race: Monarchs, Religious Leaders, Endorse Femi Kehinde

    Lagos Demolishes Structures In Yaba, Dislodges Hundreds Of Residents

    Kogi Mysterious Killer Disease: Death Toll Rises To 62

    Ikpeazu Mourns His Chief Of Staff
     

