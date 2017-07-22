Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [22 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 22, 2017

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers today, 22 July, 2017.

    Punch
    Abuja-Kaduna Road: Senate summons service chiefs over kidnappings

    4,000 Nigerians may be forced into prostitution in Italy –IOM

    Police arrest three IPOB supporters as Kanu visits Rivers

    Nnamdi Kanu fights bail conditions: I want to attend rallies, grant press interviews

    Reps grill Magu over seized N13bn Ikoyi cash

    TSA: NNPC, banks deny concealing FG’s $793.2m

    Rann bombing: Military releases report, blames operational lapses

    Strike: Sack CAC management, workers tell FG

    Ministry workers, properties thrown out over N7m debt

    NDDC to spend N2bn on renovation of schools

    Amosun mourns Onagoruwa

    Homosexuality on the rise in Niger, says NSCDC

    Police rescue kidnapped 73-year-old woman in Imo, arrest abductor

    Outrage as pastor asks women to pick husbands during service

    Police nab 19-yr-old girl, driver for kidnapping, robbery

    Man on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, lover in Ogun

    Husband beats wife to death in Ogun

    PSP truck kills Lagos APC council chairmanship aspirant

    CFPF carpets Kano Assembly for rejecting female nominee

    Charlie Boy, Imo youths protest, demand good governance

    Nigerian undergraduate wrongly charged for $5,400 fraud in Canada – EFCC


    The Nation
    Arms deals trial: I’ll face the consequences, says Dasuki

    Air strikes on Borno IDPs’ camp done in error —Defence Hqts

    Paris Club refunds: Anxiety in states as workers await payment

    Nigeria rakes in $2.45b from oil, gas export

    Interest in public healthcare should be critical in choosing leaders, says Mimiko

    Alleged threat to life: Adoke drags FG , EFCC before UN Human Rights Committee

    FG reappoints Mami Health Board Registrar

    Panic as fire guts Kuje Prison clinic

    Police to deploy sniffer dogs, helicopters for Lagos LG elections

    Ekiti Federal varsity workers suspend two-month strike

    Fayose, Omisore want to destroy PDP —Kashamu

    41 gangsters to face trial for homicide, terrorism in Kaduna

    Air Force graduates 1,928 recruits

    CAF appoints Pinnick member of emergency committee


    Vanguard
    No inch of Nigerian territory will be ceded to any individual or group, Air Force chief warns

    EFCC to appeal acquittal of Adamawa ex-Gov, Ngilari

    Innoson Motors begins export of 400 Made-in-Nigerian vehicles to Mali

    Nnamdi Kanu storms Rivers, welcomed by large crowd

    Troops rescue injured terrorist in Borno

    N3bn debt: AMCON takes possession of Gateway Portland Cement

    Bank manager pleads not guilty to alleged theft of $110,000

    Covenant University gradates most employable among all Nigerian universities – Oyedepo

    Over 1000 PDP members, others defect to APC in Delta

    100,000 unemployed youths registered in our job portals – Edo Govt

    Herdsmen invade Ndokwa community in Delta, kill one, another injured

    Badoo strikes in Ogun, kills couple

    Ex-convict back in jail for stealing a loaf of bread, groundnut

    #LagosLGpolls: CP warns residents, politicians against carrying firearms
     

