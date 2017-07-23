Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [23 July, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jul 23, 2017 at 8:21 AM. Views count: 36

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Below are the headlines in some selected Nigerian newspapers for today, 23 July, 2017.


    Punch
    Freed Chibok girls speak: Boko Haram holding many other girls, Sambisa full of sorrow

    APC sweeps Lagos LG polls

    Rain, violence, low turnout mar Lagos council election

    Nigeria’s biggest oil buyer begins purchase from US

    FG recovers N460bn operating surplus from MDAs

    Steer clear of Benue, Rivers, leaders tell Nnamdi Kanu

    Biafra: Arewa youths seek constitution amendment for secession

    Utomi should start political career with councillorship, says Uduaghan

    Three die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

    PDP panel to woo Atiku, Kwankwaso, Ladoja

    Tinubu justifies automatic tickets for 18 chairmen

    Osun PDP chieftains in leadership tussle

    Residents stranded as flood sacks Asaba

    90% of Ondo resources untapped, says Akeredolu

    Oyo commits 60% Paris Club refund to salary

    PFN frowns on imposition of religious permit in Abia

    RCCG holds teens’ conference


    The Nation
    Constitution amendment: Reps fix minimum age for presidential aspirants at 35

    Floods sack cities nationwide

    APC sweeps Lagos LG polls

    APC stalwart assassinated

    North East: Canada offers $27.3m humanitarian assistance

    Released Chibok girls ready for University admission -Minister

    You have 40 days to capture Shekau, Buratai orders troops

    198 Nigerians illegally residing in Saudi Arabia sent home

    Over $100m required to rebrand Etisalat – Experts

    CAN hails FG over reinstatement of CRS, IRS as subjects

    Mother, daughter die in Lagos building collapse

    God made Trump president to humble America – Obasanjo

    Jigawa releases N150m to control child nutrition epidemic

    INEC fixes Aug 19 for Gombe Assembly bye-election

    Ayade orders payment of gratuities, salaries with Paris Club refund

    Jobless school leaver commits suicide in Imo

    Nigerian bags US Congressional award


    Vanguard
    We should not be apologetic about our diversity – Osinbajo

    Drama as freed Chibok girls meet parents in Abuja

    N/Assembly C’ttee sets deadline for President to appoint Ministers

    Let’s use Biafra to get our rights – Ohaneze

    Pro-Nnamdi Kanu People Are Creating Tension – Al-Mustapha

    Security Challenge: Blame FG, Porous Waterways —Lagos State House Of Assembly

    Reversal Of CRK, IRK Mergercan Lauds FG, Kicks Against School Textbooks Encouraging Masturbation

    Makarfi Urged To Work With Fayose, Fani-Kayode, Others, To Re-Position PDP

    Igbo, Yoruba, North Can Go Separate Ways Without Firing A Shot – Adegoke Adedoyin

    Obaseki Orders Arrest Of Teachers Accused Of Exam Malpractices

    Gov. Okowa honours best graduating student with automatic employment

    Alleged double-dating: Shock as Anglican Church stops pastor’s wedding
     

    Attached Files:

    Oluogunjobi, Jul 23, 2017 at 8:21 AM
    #1



    Comments