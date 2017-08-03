Here are some selected newspaper heaslines for today, August 3, 2017. Punch Osinbajo, Gowon, DSS warn against hate speeches IDPs sexual abuse: Police probe stalled as army shields indicted soldiers We’re not receiving pensions from our state govts – Fashola, Fayemi, Ngige FG seeks $550m Chinese loan for satellites, others N30tn leakage: Senate panel threatens Glo, BAT, Dana, others NIPOST adopts new addressing system, targets 90% delivery MAN, power firm plan 30MW plant B’Haram attacks Adamawa village, kills seven Quit notice: Kanu tackles Osinbajo, demands IPOB leaders’ freedom Kogi speaker resigns US, TI reports confirm FG’s deceit on B’Haram, says Fayose Ladoja, Alao-Akala send representatives to PDP meeting Protesting Ebonyi tricycle operators block Govt House Soldier kills Ogun motorcyclist for shunning him Man sells son for N150,000 in C’River Ritual killers butcher pensioner in Ekiti Court remands UNIBEN undergraduate, others for murder Commissioners’ list: Ondo women accuse Akeredolu of bias Nigeria assembles 10,673 vehicles in one year (www.punchng.com) The Nation Youths promoting hate speeches, says Osinbajo Nigeria to extend gas pipeline to Côte d’ Ivoire AGF demands EFCC’s reports on ‘serious’ cases Stop DSS from investigating corruption, financial crimes, says Falana FEC okays N20.6 billion for road contracts 1.8m teachers register with TRCN Under-16 can’t get national ID card, says NIMC Education: Nigeria in dire need of N4.4 trillion to reverse slide…Minister Agency probes senator’s $34.5m deal with NPA Govt redeploys 32 top prisons officers $175m foreign airlines funds trapped in Nigeria SERAP asks Saraki to return collected pension to Kwara’s treasury Suspected cultists kill 73-year-old pensioner Kidnappers demand N20m to release Ikeja Council Clerk Anambra guber election: Court refuses to hear motion seeking to stop Nwoye (www.thenationonlineng.net) Vanguard FG bars foreign professionals without Nigeria certification APC States Chairmen Meet Osinbajo Over Buhari’s Health, Economy N30trn leakage: Senate threatens CEOs of 30 firms with arrest warrant We Were Not Dependent On Etisalat, Mubadala – 9Mobile FG okays N39.17bn for supply of meters to GENCOs No plan to ban imported use vehicle — NADDC Loan Request: Govs Must Give Final Nod Before NASS Approval – Reps Lagos Bus Conductors To Start Wearing Uniform From Today Abia Gov Tussle: Nwosu Files Appeal Against Ikpeazu President Replaces Service Chiefs Malaysia Seizes Rare Animal Parts Worth Almost $1m Sent From Nigeria Paris Club Loan: Bayelsa Govt Committed To LGA Welfare Nigerian Police To Charge 42 Men Over Alleged Homosexuality Nigerian slumps, dies aboard Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to China I’m legitimate President-General of UPU — Omene (www.vanguardngr.com) Let your imagination release your imprisoned possibilities. - Robert H. Schuller ### Good morning Bloombergites