Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [3 August, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Aug 3, 2017 at 6:15 AM. Views count: 84

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected newspaper heaslines for today, August 3, 2017.

    Punch
    Osinbajo, Gowon, DSS warn against hate speeches

    IDPs sexual abuse: Police probe stalled as army shields indicted soldiers

    We’re not receiving pensions from our state govts – Fashola, Fayemi, Ngige

    FG seeks $550m Chinese loan for satellites, others

    N30tn leakage: Senate panel threatens Glo, BAT, Dana, others

    NIPOST adopts new addressing system, targets 90% delivery

    MAN, power firm plan 30MW plant

    B’Haram attacks Adamawa village, kills seven

    Quit notice: Kanu tackles Osinbajo, demands IPOB leaders’ freedom

    Kogi speaker resigns

    US, TI reports confirm FG’s deceit on B’Haram, says Fayose

    Ladoja, Alao-Akala send representatives to PDP meeting

    Protesting Ebonyi tricycle operators block Govt House

    Soldier kills Ogun motorcyclist for shunning him

    Man sells son for N150,000 in C’River

    Ritual killers butcher pensioner in Ekiti

    Court remands UNIBEN undergraduate, others for murder

    Commissioners’ list: Ondo women accuse Akeredolu of bias

    Nigeria assembles 10,673 vehicles in one year

    (www.punchng.com)




    The Nation
    Youths promoting hate speeches, says Osinbajo

    Nigeria to extend gas pipeline to Côte d’ Ivoire

    AGF demands EFCC’s reports on ‘serious’ cases

    Stop DSS from investigating corruption, financial crimes, says Falana

    FEC okays N20.6 billion for road contracts

    1.8m teachers register with TRCN

    Under-16 can’t get national ID card, says NIMC

    Education: Nigeria in dire need of N4.4 trillion to reverse slide…Minister

    Agency probes senator’s $34.5m deal with NPA

    Govt redeploys 32 top prisons officers

    $175m foreign airlines funds trapped in Nigeria

    SERAP asks Saraki to return collected pension to Kwara’s treasury

    Suspected cultists kill 73-year-old pensioner

    Kidnappers demand N20m to release Ikeja Council Clerk

    Anambra guber election: Court refuses to hear motion seeking to stop Nwoye

    (www.thenationonlineng.net)




    Vanguard
    FG bars foreign professionals without Nigeria certification

    APC States Chairmen Meet Osinbajo Over Buhari’s Health, Economy

    N30trn leakage: Senate threatens CEOs of 30 firms with arrest warrant

    We Were Not Dependent On Etisalat, Mubadala – 9Mobile

    FG okays N39.17bn for supply of meters to GENCOs

    No plan to ban imported use vehicle — NADDC

    Loan Request: Govs Must Give Final Nod Before NASS Approval – Reps

    Lagos Bus Conductors To Start Wearing Uniform From Today

    Abia Gov Tussle: Nwosu Files Appeal Against Ikpeazu

    President Replaces Service Chiefs

    Malaysia Seizes Rare Animal Parts Worth Almost $1m Sent From Nigeria

    Paris Club Loan: Bayelsa Govt Committed To LGA Welfare

    Nigerian Police To Charge 42 Men Over Alleged Homosexuality

    Nigerian slumps, dies aboard Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to China

    I’m legitimate President-General of UPU — Omene

    (www.vanguardngr.com)


    Let your imagination release your imprisoned possibilities. - Robert H. Schuller

    ### Good morning Bloombergites
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Aug 3, 2017 at 6:15 AM
    #1



    Comments