Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 23, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 23, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    N2bn fraud: Arrest ex-pension boss now, Sagay, Falana tell Buhari

    BVN court ruling: Bank heads to meet, Nigerians in diaspora kick

    Nnamdi Kanu is in Abaribe’s custody, FG tells court

    FG didn’t shut Radio Continental, says management

    2017 budget: Reps raise concerns over 15% capital releases

    IG probe: Misau to appear before Senate panel Tuesday

    Hasten Daniel’s corruption trial, Kashamu tells EFCC

    PDP convention: Makarfi summons George, Secondus, Daniel, others

    We’ll comply with govt’s directive on TSA – Intels

    Police arrest car thief after vandalising 57 vehicles

    Policeman breaks electricity worker’s leg for disconnecting ex-IG’s house

    NEMA to pay workers after calling off strike

    Two die as soldiers, youths clash in Plateau

    Lagos residents storm Ikeja Electric office, protest outage

    Suicide: Late director was paid December, says Kogi

    Lagos recovers remains of man who jumped into Lagoon

    Road construction: Ogun pays N4bn compensation to homeowners

    Nasarawa suspends board official over missing N8.7m

    Kidnappers kill African Church priest in botched rescue operation

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari back from Turkey

    EFCC: Maina paid $2m cash for Abuja house

    Nigerians eager to see PDP returns to power – Obasanjo’s ex – aide, Ugochukwu

    INEC: registered voters may hit 80m by 2019

    President’s supporters to Jonathan: your govt most corrupt

    TVC launches Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

    Dalung woos sportsmen into Nigerian Police

    World largest brewer gets shareholders’ approval to merge Nigerian subsidiaries

    Skye Bank’s Business School accredited

    Traffic offenders for psychiatric tests, says Amosun

    Fayose faults reinstatement of Maina

    Judicial officers to Ondo govt: our suspension malicious

    Afe Babalola canvasses need for Ekiti airport

    Osun to introduce Kaadi Omoluabi to pupils, artisans

    Kogi: Many workers, pensioners have died due to non-payment- NLC

    Suicide: Kogi admits owing late Director eight months salary

    We won’t succumb to threat, Oyo govt tells lecturers

    Coscharis rolls out over 600 locally assembled Rangers

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Maina’s Recall Unsettles Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War

    EU Denies Favouring Buhari During 2015 Presidential Election

    Onagoruwa’s Burial: He Was A National Icon — Osinbajo

    Loans: FG assures N-Delta investors of single digit interest

    Scarcity Of Funds To Persist As DMO Issues N100bn Bond

    Fuel subsidy returns, as FG incurs N586m daily

    Pension Queues Set To Return As FG Defaults In Meeting Obligations

    Army Should Produce Nnamdi Kanu- Ochereome Nnanna

    Evans to be arraigned tomorrow

    Illegal Checkpoint: Inspector Shoots Okadaman, 3 Others Over N50, Arrested

    Sterling Bank Emerges Best Bank In Support Of Agric

    Zuma’s statue: Ohaneze youths defend Okorocha

    Oba Ewuare II concludes anniversary with thanksgiving service at Holy Aruosa

    31% Of Sokoto Teachers Unqualified —C’ttee

    2019: Balarabe Musa, Alaafin back Fayose’s presidential bid
     

