Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 23, 2017. Headlines from Punch N2bn fraud: Arrest ex-pension boss now, Sagay, Falana tell Buhari BVN court ruling: Bank heads to meet, Nigerians in diaspora kick Nnamdi Kanu is in Abaribe’s custody, FG tells court FG didn’t shut Radio Continental, says management 2017 budget: Reps raise concerns over 15% capital releases IG probe: Misau to appear before Senate panel Tuesday Hasten Daniel’s corruption trial, Kashamu tells EFCC PDP convention: Makarfi summons George, Secondus, Daniel, others We’ll comply with govt’s directive on TSA – Intels Police arrest car thief after vandalising 57 vehicles Policeman breaks electricity worker’s leg for disconnecting ex-IG’s house NEMA to pay workers after calling off strike Two die as soldiers, youths clash in Plateau Lagos residents storm Ikeja Electric office, protest outage Suicide: Late director was paid December, says Kogi Lagos recovers remains of man who jumped into Lagoon Road construction: Ogun pays N4bn compensation to homeowners Nasarawa suspends board official over missing N8.7m Kidnappers kill African Church priest in botched rescue operation Headlines from The Nation Buhari back from Turkey EFCC: Maina paid $2m cash for Abuja house Nigerians eager to see PDP returns to power – Obasanjo’s ex – aide, Ugochukwu INEC: registered voters may hit 80m by 2019 President’s supporters to Jonathan: your govt most corrupt TVC launches Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM Dalung woos sportsmen into Nigerian Police World largest brewer gets shareholders’ approval to merge Nigerian subsidiaries Skye Bank’s Business School accredited Traffic offenders for psychiatric tests, says Amosun Fayose faults reinstatement of Maina Judicial officers to Ondo govt: our suspension malicious Afe Babalola canvasses need for Ekiti airport Osun to introduce Kaadi Omoluabi to pupils, artisans Kogi: Many workers, pensioners have died due to non-payment- NLC Suicide: Kogi admits owing late Director eight months salary We won’t succumb to threat, Oyo govt tells lecturers Coscharis rolls out over 600 locally assembled Rangers Headlines from Vanguard Maina’s Recall Unsettles Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War EU Denies Favouring Buhari During 2015 Presidential Election Onagoruwa’s Burial: He Was A National Icon — Osinbajo Loans: FG assures N-Delta investors of single digit interest Scarcity Of Funds To Persist As DMO Issues N100bn Bond Fuel subsidy returns, as FG incurs N586m daily Pension Queues Set To Return As FG Defaults In Meeting Obligations Army Should Produce Nnamdi Kanu- Ochereome Nnanna Evans to be arraigned tomorrow Illegal Checkpoint: Inspector Shoots Okadaman, 3 Others Over N50, Arrested Sterling Bank Emerges Best Bank In Support Of Agric Zuma’s statue: Ohaneze youths defend Okorocha Oba Ewuare II concludes anniversary with thanksgiving service at Holy Aruosa 31% Of Sokoto Teachers Unqualified —C’ttee 2019: Balarabe Musa, Alaafin back Fayose’s presidential bid