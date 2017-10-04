Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 04, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 04, 2017.

    From The Punch Newspaper

    FG asks MDAs to move 60% of 2016 projects to 2018

    Fresh arrests loom in INEC as EFCC probes 20 states

    FG getting ready for Ajaokuta second concession

    N’Delta govs condemn use of force for conflict resolution

    After three months, Dogara swears in Hembe’s replacement

    Judge withdraws from expatriates’ murder case as defendants allege bias

    Ex-NAF chief, Amosu, diverted N2.7bn, bought properties in UK – EFCC

    Prosecutor’s absence stalls Orji Kalu’s N2.9bn alleged fraud case

    Court sacks federal ministry from Abia over rent default

    Customs arrest smugglers disguised as mourners

    Two brutalised as electricity workers protest casualisation, sacking

    Lagos, FCT, Delta owe domestic creditors N683.16bn

    Ekiti Assembly threatens Magu with contempt over state officials’ arrest

    Niger threatens to deal with shea butter black marketers

    Drama as Jos lawmaker deploys peace corps to repair road

    Bayelsa residents allege govt neglect as flood submerges community

    Man loses life during Fulani traditional display

    From The Nation Newspaper

    Health workers suspend strike

    Dangote gets three-year tax relief after constructing Apapa-Oworonshoki road

    Diezani pleads to face trial in Nigeria

    Kachikwu protests award of $25b contracts by NNPC

    Police ‘ll secure Evans’ conviction, says IG

    21 constitution amendment bills pass third reading in House

    Senator dares EFCC to show evidence of N1.2b loan against him

    Pension fund hits N6.6 tr

    Boko Haram suspect held in Ondo confesses to killing two in one week

    Prof. jailed 40 years for graft in Ibadan

    Akeredolu seeks deep seaport in Ondo

    Ekiti panel rejects Fayemi’s application to stay proceedings

    Adamawa to give out 2.4 million mosquito nets

    Customs appoints six women DCG, ACG

    From The Vanguard Newspaper

    FG to release N100b Sukuk to works this week

    Court Declares NIMASA Levies On NLNG Illegal

    Kachikwu writes Presidency, accuses NNPC boss of insubordination

    2017 Budget: Senate tackles executive, says Nigerians will die, if we continue like this

    Reps Under Fire Over Pension Act Amendment

    60m Smart Phone Users Justify Expansion Of Data Centres — Shittu

    Soyinka, Duke, Kukah, Nowdo, Others For 50th Memorial Of Asaba Massacre

    Exposure To Radiation In Pregnancy May Cause Cancer In Children— Onchologist

    Ambode flags off N200m RCCG’s drug rehab centre

    Gov Ahmed Reshuffles Cabinet

    $150m Loan: Apologise To Buhari, Umahi, Group Tells Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner

    Bizman Cries Out Over Seizure Of 5 Company Trucks In Abia

    Police Defy IGP’s Order, Set Up Roadblocks In Abia
     

    Comments