Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 04, 2017.
From The Punch Newspaper
FG asks MDAs to move 60% of 2016 projects to 2018
Fresh arrests loom in INEC as EFCC probes 20 states
FG getting ready for Ajaokuta second concession
N’Delta govs condemn use of force for conflict resolution
After three months, Dogara swears in Hembe’s replacement
Judge withdraws from expatriates’ murder case as defendants allege bias
Ex-NAF chief, Amosu, diverted N2.7bn, bought properties in UK – EFCC
Prosecutor’s absence stalls Orji Kalu’s N2.9bn alleged fraud case
Court sacks federal ministry from Abia over rent default
Customs arrest smugglers disguised as mourners
Two brutalised as electricity workers protest casualisation, sacking
Lagos, FCT, Delta owe domestic creditors N683.16bn
Ekiti Assembly threatens Magu with contempt over state officials’ arrest
Niger threatens to deal with shea butter black marketers
Drama as Jos lawmaker deploys peace corps to repair road
Bayelsa residents allege govt neglect as flood submerges community
Man loses life during Fulani traditional display
From The Nation Newspaper
Health workers suspend strike
Dangote gets three-year tax relief after constructing Apapa-Oworonshoki road
Diezani pleads to face trial in Nigeria
Kachikwu protests award of $25b contracts by NNPC
Police ‘ll secure Evans’ conviction, says IG
21 constitution amendment bills pass third reading in House
Senator dares EFCC to show evidence of N1.2b loan against him
Pension fund hits N6.6 tr
Boko Haram suspect held in Ondo confesses to killing two in one week
Prof. jailed 40 years for graft in Ibadan
Akeredolu seeks deep seaport in Ondo
Ekiti panel rejects Fayemi’s application to stay proceedings
Adamawa to give out 2.4 million mosquito nets
Customs appoints six women DCG, ACG
From The Vanguard Newspaper
FG to release N100b Sukuk to works this week
Court Declares NIMASA Levies On NLNG Illegal
Kachikwu writes Presidency, accuses NNPC boss of insubordination
2017 Budget: Senate tackles executive, says Nigerians will die, if we continue like this
Reps Under Fire Over Pension Act Amendment
60m Smart Phone Users Justify Expansion Of Data Centres — Shittu
Soyinka, Duke, Kukah, Nowdo, Others For 50th Memorial Of Asaba Massacre
Exposure To Radiation In Pregnancy May Cause Cancer In Children— Onchologist
Ambode flags off N200m RCCG’s drug rehab centre
Gov Ahmed Reshuffles Cabinet
$150m Loan: Apologise To Buhari, Umahi, Group Tells Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner
Bizman Cries Out Over Seizure Of 5 Company Trucks In Abia
Police Defy IGP’s Order, Set Up Roadblocks In Abia
