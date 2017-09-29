Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 29, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 6:58 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 29, 2017.

    Punch

    Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable to shocks, says FG

    Access to potable water drops by 25%, says FG

    Jonathan promises to speak on 2015 poll defeat soon

    IPOB leader, Kanu, not in military custody –Army sources

    Suspension: Jibrin must apologise, House insists

    Seized $15.5m: Court hears Patience Jonathan, Skye Bank’s suit Nov. 2

    N13.6bn: EFCC fails to renew order freezing Minimah’s account

    Nigerian cows, worst milk producers globally – Ogbeh

    US varsities admit 10,000 Nigerians in 2017

    Contributory pension: Police make a U-turn on exit

    Gunmen kidnap ACP, family members, demand N30m ransom

    2,143 drivers undergo mental test for traffic offences

    Alleged N7bn bailout scam: Ekiti commissioner, AG arrested as Fayose declares presidential bid

    Lagos, Kaduna, Edo owe foreign creditors $1.89bn

    LASG urges residents to explore free legal services

    Kaduna gets another animal feed farm

    Quit notice: Kaduna gets bench warrant to arrest northern youths

    Nigerians fault new Awolowo statue, say it distorts sage


    The Nation

    Presidency: Buhari not opposed to restructuring

    Senate approves death sentence for kidnapping

    Govt to float $2.5b Eurobond to bridge 2017 budget

    Nigeria targets $30b non-oil revenue

    States seek takeover of federal roads

    NASU threatens Fed Govt over minimum wage

    Oyebode, Falana seek mass action against corruption

    APC: Best option for South-East Presidency – Odigie-Oyegun

    PDP: Lamido canvasses free, credible convention

    INEC: EKiti, Osun guber polls timetable out Thursday

    500,000 expected at Lagos International Trade Fair

    Super Sand Eagles to face Lebanon, Netherlands

    Three million children need emergency education support – UNICEF

    Vanguard

    Govs beg Buhari to handover federal roads to state

    Senate passes anti-kidnapping bill, prescribes 30-yr-jail term for accomplices

    FG ready to negotiate offers for its 40% power sector stake – Fashola

    Restructuring: Kano, Katsina, Jigawa Vote For One Nigeria

    State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo

    CBN’s Sept PMI Consolidates Nigeria’s Exit From Recession

    $2.1bn Arms Probe: Don’t Try Us With Dasuki, Ex-Gov Bafarawa, Son Beg Court

    VAIDS: Last Chance For Tax Offenders — LIRS Chairman

    Kaduna govt obtains arrest warrant against Arewa youths

    13,000 families to receive N5,000 monthly stipend in Anambra

    Groups Lament Rising Attacks By Pirates In Bayelsa Creeks

    Proton Energy To Site $250m Power Project In Sapele

    Kogi Targets 10,000 Beneficiaries With N385m MarketMoni

    Don’t Write Off Zambia, Egbunam Warns Eagles
     

    RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 6:58 AM
    Comments