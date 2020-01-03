Metro Nigeria warns over mystery disease which has left 15 dead and infected dozens more – The Independent

#1
The Nigerian government has warned of a “strange epidemic” which has left 15 people dead and infected dozens more in less than a week.

The outbreak of the mysterious disease, which causes vomiting, swelling and diarrhoea, was first recorded late last month in Benue State, southeast of the capital Abuja. ...

mystery.JPG

Read more via The Independent – https://ift.tt/2OH34RU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top