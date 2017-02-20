United Bank For Africa, UBA Plc has debunked rumor circulating of the Banks' call for graduate trainee programme in 2017. The fake message has said that UBA is recruiting for fresh graduate in Nigeria for its 2017 graduate programme. The management in a release on Sunday said: “Dear All It ha come to our notice that a broadcast message is in circulation about UBA recruiting for a scheme called the GRADUATE CONTRACT STAFF with a false email address attached to it. “Please be informed that this is not authentic as all recruitments for UBA are done via the Bank's website”.