Nigerian Army Sponsors Big Budget Movie Production In Enugu Aimed At Depicting Shiites As Terrorists | Sahara Reporters
In the movie, popular Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, was featured in a role with outfit resembling Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the IMN, who has been in detention since December 2015.
