The Nigerian Army on Wednesday announced that it has dragged an online news portal, Premium Times to court. The Army made the announcement via a statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman who is the director of the army public relations on Wednesday, January 11. The Statement read, ''The Nigerian Army has instituted a legal action against an online publication, the Premium Times over its failure to retract and apologize over false, subversive and malicious publications against the person of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army. ''All efforts to make the medium make amend proved abortive. Consequently, the Nigerian Army sent a letter to the management of the online publishers to retract and apologize before 31st December 2016. ''The medium however remained adamant and recalcitrant. Consequently, the Nigerian Army has briefed it's lawyers to institute legal action against the medium.