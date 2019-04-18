Nigerian billionaire oil mogul, Igho Sanomi, has lost his private jet and set to lose his three London apartments to Credit Suisse Group AG over a $3m debt.
The Swiss bank is owed about $3 million by Sanomi, who was a guarantor for a credit facility extended to one …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2v7uRRl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Swiss bank is owed about $3 million by Sanomi, who was a guarantor for a credit facility extended to one …
Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2v7uRRl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]