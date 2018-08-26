Nigerian team Coating+ were selected as the Grand Prize winners at the 10 TFF Challenge , receiving a cash prize of $10,000 for cutting-edge science and innovation power that the next generation represents to transform the global food system.
According to Christine Gould, Founder & CEO of Thought For …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2NkC1cb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to Christine Gould, Founder & CEO of Thought For …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2NkC1cb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]