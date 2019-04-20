Metro Nigerian couple welcome a set of quintuplets after 18 years of waiting (photos) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
A Nigerian Couple, Mr and Mrs Okeigbo, have welcomed their set of quintuplets 18 years after marriage.

The couple got married in 2001 and have since waited to have a child of their own. After many failed attempts, they welcomed their bundles of joy, three boys and two girls, …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2IFu2XX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top