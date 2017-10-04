The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), has decorated five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCG), and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACG) in Abuja yesterday. The promoted officers have been in acting capacity since May 2017. The five DCGs join DCG Umar Iya Abubakar who was moved in May from Tariff and Trade to head Finance Administration and Technical Services (FATS). Col. Ali while decorating the 13 officers charged them to heighten anti-smuggling operations and significantly reduce it in the next three months. He noted that the Service has made progress in revenue collection, but that it was not doing enough to reduce smuggling activities. The new management members of the Service are: 1. DCG Aminu Dangaladima, Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection (EI & I); 2. DCG Sule Robert Alu, Tariff and Trade (T&T); 3. Mrs Olubiyi Ronke, DCG Human Resource Development (HRD); 4. Mrs Iferi Patience, DCG Strategic Research and Policy (SR&P), and 5. Augustine Chidi DCG Excise, FTZ and Industry Incentives (EX. FTZ & I.I). The new DCGs replace Idris Suleiman, Dan Ugo, Grace Adeyemo, Austin Warikoru and Paul Ukaigwe whose promotions were on November 2, 2015, a few month after Col. Ali assumed office. The new ACGs however include 1. Ladan Hamza, 2. Mrs Ekekezie Kaycee, 3. Mahmud Haruna, 4. ACG Talatu Mairo Isa, and 5. Benjamin Abeh 6. ACG Fatade Aderinle; 7. Mrs Enwereuzor Francies, and 8. Aminu Dahiru. Speaking for the decorated officers, DCG Ronke Olubiyi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his pragmatic leadership and the appointment of Col. Ali. “With the kind of leadership we have in the customs today, it is a must for all of us to serve,” she said. Meanwhile Col. Ali has approved the redeployment of newly decorated ACG Aminu Dahiru from Zone ‘B’, Kaduna to Zone ‘A’ Lagos as the Zonal Coordinator while the Customs Area Controller of Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller Udo-Aka Emmanuel is now acting ACG to coordinate Zone ‘B’, Kaduna. Heading the Oyo/Osun Command is Comptroller David Chikan from the Defence College while Comptroller Elton Edorhe moves from Human Resource Development to head Plateau/Benue/Nasarawa Command.