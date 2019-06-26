advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Nigerian Government Launches Hunt For ‘Corpers’ Who Absconded With Over N22 Million Loans – SaharaReporters

#1
The National Youth Service Corps Foundation is searching for about 75 corps members who took between N300,000 and N400,000 loans to start small businesses but refused to pay after about four years.

The defaulting corps members, who have now passed out, used their certificates as collateral, …

corps members.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/31NSIEN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top