Metro Nigerian lady punishes dog for chewing her iPhone (Photos) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
A Nigerian lady, identified as Estelle de Souza has taken to social media to share photos of how she punished her dog for chewing her iPhone.

Sharing the images, the lady wrote about how her dog chewed her iPhone when she went to the toilet.....



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2FPOQLD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top