A Nigerian man identified as Kelechi Cosmos Emeh, was reportedly arrested in Australia for a $400k scam.
The Nigerian man who lives Queensland, Australia, reportedly posed as a U.S soldier and initiated a romantic relationship with a woman who sent him $370,000. Kelechi who was accused of asking …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HbkJ2K
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Nigerian man who lives Queensland, Australia, reportedly posed as a U.S soldier and initiated a romantic relationship with a woman who sent him $370,000. Kelechi who was accused of asking …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HbkJ2K
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]