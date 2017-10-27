Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerian Navy To Launch Operation Octopus Grip In Niger Delta

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 27, 2017 at 9:25 AM. Views count: 82

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The Flag Officer Commanding,(FOC), Central Naval Command, (CNC), Rear Adm. Bello Al-hassan, said the command would soon commence riverine and sea exercises, code-named “Octopusgrip,’’ in Bayelsa and Delta.

    Al-hassan, who said this on Thursday while addressing a news conference in Yenagoa, said that the exercise was expected to last from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. The FOC said the command was tasked with the responsibility of security of the waterways by providing adequate security within the command’s area of responsibility.

    He said the command in Jan. launched “Operation Rivers Sweep.’’ “So far, the operation has recorded huge success in reducing crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes. “Between May and Sept. this year, the command seized and destroyed about 870,000 MT of illegally refined crude oil. “Also, over 400 illegal refineries were destroyed, including 85 boats used by oil thieves,’’ he said.

    The flag officer said the aim of the planned exercise was also to assess the operational readiness of CNC fleet and to test the practical skills of its personnel in tackling maritime threats. He said the Navy was providing an environment that would enable sustenance of economic activities, including Oil and Gas production, safety of shipping and other activities at sea. Al-hassan said seven ships and 37 riverine boats would be involved in the operation of the high sea exercise.
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 27, 2017 at 9:25 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigerian Navy Launch
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy 2017 DSSC Recruitment: Apply Here

      Samguine, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,895
      Samguine
      Oct 14, 2017
    2. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases Adjusted Timetable for Final Selection Interview

      kemi, Aug 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,852
      kemi
      Aug 26, 2017
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List of Successful Candidates for 2017 Recruitment

      kemi, Aug 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,060
      kemi
      Aug 23, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Candidates For Batch 27 Aptitude Test [SEE LIST HERE]

      Samguine, Aug 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,845
      Samguine
      Aug 8, 2017
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Postpones 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test

      Samguine, Aug 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,085
      Samguine
      Aug 4, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List of Successful Candidates For Direct Short Service

      Jules, Jul 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      618
      Samuel Arua
      Jul 4, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Launches Massive Operation to Combat Niger Delta Militants

      Lequte, Apr 18, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,556
      Lequte
      Apr 18, 2016

    Comments