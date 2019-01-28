Business Nigerian property intelligence startup, Estate Intel, wins $10,000 at Techpoint Build 2019 – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Runner-ups at the event include Foodlocker, an online grocery delivery startup and Codetrain, a coding school in Ghana.

Nigerian property intelligence startup, Estate Intel, on Saturday won $10,000 at the pitch storm of the Techpoint Build. The event which held at the Landmark event centre in Lagos …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WpcRhu

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top