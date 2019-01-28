Runner-ups at the event include Foodlocker, an online grocery delivery startup and Codetrain, a coding school in Ghana.
Nigerian property intelligence startup, Estate Intel, on Saturday won $10,000 at the pitch storm of the Techpoint Build. The event which held at the Landmark event centre in Lagos …
