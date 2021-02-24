✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Nigerian Senate is a department of Aso Rock - Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, expressed his disapproval of the Senate’s confirmation of former service chiefs as ambassadors. General Abayomi Olonisakin, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were confirmed as non-career...
