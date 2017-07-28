The Nigerian Army authorities have been called to look into a viral video of a soldier who was caught on camera beating his wife in public. In the video shared by Nigerian Author, Dr Akin Othman, the man who spoke in Hausa accused his wife of faking pregnancy. He was seen dragging out the woman with another colleague of his before beating her with a long whip as she frog jumped. He was heard shouting: “Bloody civilian, you have the guts to lie to me! You said you were pregnant when you are not! How dare you to lie to me…?” See PHOTOS below: