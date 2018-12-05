  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Terrorism Kill Hyena – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The troops displaying the hyena Nigerian soldiers were elated as they killed a hyena which they came across while hunting for members of the Boko Haram sect in the thick forest.

The troops happily posed with the animal as they prepared to process it for eating. The …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PmLHU5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top