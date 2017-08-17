Nigerian soldiers on Tuesday evening laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists and killed 10 of them in the resulting combat. This is according to the deputy director Army Public Relations at the 8 Task Force Division, Timothy Antigha. He said the operation was carried out in Maza village of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state. “The troops of 8 Task Force Division have neutralized 10 terrorists in Maza village in Marte Local Government Areas of Borno State. “The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9pm last night, as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad. “Items recovered from the terrorists include 10 bicycles, 11 carts containing food items and 2 cows. In a related development, troops also recovered 50 cows abandoned by fleeing terrorists, during clearance operations conducted in Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area. “It should be noted that as the noose continues to tighten on Boko Haram terrorists, couple with the wet season, they have resorted to the use of bicycles and charts as means of transportation,” the colonel said.