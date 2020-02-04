Nigerian tests positive for coronavirus in US - P.M. News
Mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser said a Nigerian who passed through the US capital city has tested positive for coronavirus in neighbouring state of Maryland.
www.pmnewsnigeria.com
