Business Nigerian To Ban Tomato Paste Import Before the end of 2019 – Minister – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
The federal government of Nigeria will place a final ban on the importation of tomato paste before the end of 2019, the minister of agriculture and natural resources, Audu Ogbeh, has said.

Mr Ogbeh said this during a tour of the Dangote Tomato Processing Plant in Kadawa, Kano State, …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2Uud2a3

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top