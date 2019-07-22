The Presidency yesterday declared that Nigerians were unfair to the President Mohammadu Buhari over allegations that he was doing nothing about the killings and other security challenges in different parts of the country.
The position of the presidency came through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YpUH3m
Get More Nigeria Political News
The position of the presidency came through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YpUH3m
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]