Metro Nigeria's Former Chief of Army Staff, Victor Malu, Dies at 70

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:04 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Victor Malu, who served under former president Olusegun Obasanjo, is dead.

    Family source told PUNCH in Makurdi that Malu died early Monday morning at a Cairo hospital.

    He was said to have travelled to Cairo, the capital of Egypt two weeks ago for medical check-up.

    Bem Adoor, who is a cousin to the late General, told our correspondent Malu was 70 years old.

    malu.JPG

    He was born on January 15, 1947, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state.

    In 1967, he enrolled into the Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna as part of the 3rd regular course and was commissioned second Lieutenant in 1970.

    Malu chaired the military tribunal that tried former Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman Armed Forces Ruling Council Gen. Oladipo Diya and others in 1998 over alleged coup plot against the then head of state, Gen. Sanni Abacha.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:04 PM
