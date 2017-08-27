The family of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the group itself, have dared the Federal Government over the latter’s move to get the director of Radio Biafra, who is on bail, re-arrested. Speaking in Umuahia on behalf of the family, Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said his elder brother was not afraid of being re-arrested as that would help Biafra to come quicker than imagined. “In fact that will facilitate and fast track the coming of Biafra. On a more serious note, any attempt to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu will spell doom for Nigeria, the nation will never be the same again. “Re-arresting the IPOB leader means re-arresting over 70 million Biafrans. Nnamdi Kanu is not the target, he is the symbol of Biafra today, arresting him is like arresting the whole Biafrans.” Prince Kanu said it was laughable that one of the reasons the Nigerian government had given for seeking Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest was that he formed what they called Biafra Secret Service (BSS).