Nnamdi Kanu has denied media reports that IPOB would partake in the upcoming governorship elections in Anambra state. Mr. Kanu's media aide, Mr. Chukwubuikem, affirmed that IPOB had not shifted from its initial position of boycotting the Anambra elections come November 18. “Whoever said that [there has been a shift in IPOB's position] is telling lies. The media in Lagos is fond of spreading falsehood about us. Nnamdi Kanu can never go back on his word. There will be no election in Anambra. There is nothing anybody can do about this. Any media that is reporting that Nnamdi Kanu has withdrawn his call to boycott Anambra elections is simply practicing false reportage,” said the IPOB leader's media aide. He added that there would be a mass rally on Sunday, August 19, where Kanu would openly declare his staunch position that the governorship election must be boycotted.