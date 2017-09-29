Authoritative sources from the Nigerian Army have told The PUNCH that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is not in military custody. The sources, from the army headquarters, Abuja, and the 82 Division headquarters, Enugu State, which coordinates Operation Python Dance II, on Thursday that Kanu was not arrested or detained, as being speculated. This statement is coming a day after Kanu’s lawyers filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order, directing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce Kanu in court. The lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had declared Kanu missing, saying the IPOB leader was last seen after the September 14 invasion of his residence in Afara-Ukwu area of Abia State by soldiers.